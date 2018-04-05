Lawmakers anticipate State of the State Address

JEFFERSON CITY— Missouri lawmakers discussed the top-priority issues they hope to hear in Gov. Jay Nixon's final State of the State Address on Wednesday.

Rep. Stacey Newman, D-St. Louis said she hopes to see a strong push to protect voter rights in Nixon's speech, given the status of current voter identification bill.

"We actually have that bill on the floor on Wednesday, which I imagine it will be pretty contentious. This is the tenth year that they've been trying to pass a voter ID restriction on current voters," she said.

Newman also wants to see Nixon address issues the urban and suburban centers of the state are facing every day - violence.

Several Republican lawmakers said they expect the governor to stick to a more party-neutral agenda for his speech Wednesday.

Rep. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia said Nixon's speech will likely include issues such as transportation, infrastructure funding, education and job creation.

"Those are the things he as a Democratic governor and we as a Republican legislature, those are the types of things that we can work together on, so hopefully those are the things he talks about," Rowden said.

Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport shared Rowden's sentiment.

"We have to work together. I don't think either side is going to get everything they want, and thats just part of the process," he said.

Gov. Nixon agreed with minority and majority leadership in both the house and the senate about ethics legislation being a top-priority issue earlier in the 2016 legislative session.

KOMU will be live streaming the address here at 7 p.m.