Lawmakers Approve Tax Breaks

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Top lawmakers have agreed on a slimmed-down package of tax breaks to be considered in a special session. House Speaker Rod Jetton says the economic-development proposal would include about $70 million in tax breaks annually, once it's fully effective. That's within the target that Governor Blunt set two weeks ago when he vetoed a bill that he said would have cost $200 million dollars. Key House and Senate members say they have eliminated items that Blunt opposed. Jetton says he's ready for the governor to call the House into a special session. There's no indication when Blunt might call a special session. A spokeswoman says he's waiting to be sure House and Senate leaders have agreed on a package that benefits everyone, not just interest groups.