Lawmakers Approve Tougher Abortion Drug Rules

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers have given final approval to legislation that would require doctors to be present for the initial dose of an abortion-inducing drug.

The House sent the bill to Gov. Jay Nixon on a vote of 115-39 Monday. It cleared the Senate 23-7 last week.

Supporters say the requirement would protect a woman's health and safety by ensuring that the prescribing physician is present. Critics framed it as an effort to restrict abortion.