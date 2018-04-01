Lawmakers Change Sex Ed.

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- State legislators yesterday passed a bill that would give schools the option of teaching abstinence-only sex education and bans Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers from teaching or providing materials for sex-ed courses. The legislation also increases state regulation of abortion clinics, which abortion-rights supporters say will force many clinics to close.