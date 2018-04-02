Lawmakers consider more protections for student journalists

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are working on legislation that would place stricter limits on what administrators are allowed to restrict in student publications.

The Kansas City Star reports that the bill passed out of the House in March and now awaits debate in the Senate.

The current law allows administrators to censor anything considered to be "sensitive." It was established by a landmark Missouri case that made it up to the U.S. Supreme Court. The 1988 Hazelwood decision determined that public school students do not have full First Amendment rights in school-sponsored publications.

Republican Rep. Kevin Corlew, of Kansas City, says the additional protections show student journalists that their rights matter.

So far, at least 11 states, including Kansas, have adopted some form of additional protection for student journalists.