Lawmakers Consider Special Session

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - The potential for a special legislative session on health care is growing at the Missouri Capitol. House negotiators walked out of a night-time conference committee with senators after failing to reach a consensus on a bill revamping the Medicaid program for the poor. Lead House negotiator Rob Schaaf suggested that it might be time to think about a special session. And lead Senate negotiator Charlie Shields acknowledged the two sides are far apart. The legislative session ends at 6 p.m. Friday. The Medicaid overhaul is a priority for Governor Blunt, who indicated he might consider calling a special session. Blunt says it's critical that the Medicaid bill pass this year.