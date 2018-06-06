Lawmakers Debate Missouri Jobs

Lawmakers hoped to have reached a consensus by Thursday on any legislation involving incentives for automakers to stay in Missouri.

The special session was supposed to focus entirely on enticing Ford to keep making vehicles at it's Claycomo plant near Kansas City.

The Missouri retirement system is at the center of the controversy. Lawmakers may have to raise the retirement age and make employees pay for the Ford tax incentives.

However, talks in the House have shifted to an expanded bill offering tax breaks to computer data centers. This bill is one of the ways lawmakers feel they can keep jobs in Missouri instead of just focusing on the automotive industry.

The Senate Jobs Committee is bringing the focus back to Nixon's agenda that centers around tax breaks for the automotive industry today.

Lawmakers had hoped this would be a short special session but because of a lack of agreement on the focus of the session, it looks to be dragging out longer.