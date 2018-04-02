Lawmakers exempt e-cigarettes from tobacco product regulation

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Most Missouri teenagers soon won't be able to buy electronic cigarettes.

Missouri lawmakers on Thursday overturned Gov. Jay Nixon's veto on the legislation, which would ban anyone under 18 from buying electronic cigarettes.

Nixon said he vetoed the bill because it also would exempt electronic cigarettes from being taxed or regulated as tobacco products.

Nixa Republican Jay Wasson sponsored the bill and says he included the exemption because of concerns over whether a tax would have hurt the bill's chances of passing.

At least 38 other states already have banned sales or possession of electronic cigarettes among minors.

Research on the health effects of the devices is mixed, but some physicians and other opponents argue they could cause addiction and similar side effects as other tobacco products.