Lawmakers Hash Out Specifics of Boeing Proposal

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers outlined the specifics Monday of a plan to provide state tax incentives to Boeing if it decides to locate a large plant in the Show-Me-State.

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Glendale, introduced the legislation in a short, three-minute Senate chamber session Monday afternoon.

The proposal would provide $150 million worth of state tax incentives annually to Boeing if it creates 2,000 or more jobs in Missouri within 10 years.

Schmitt said he is glad to sponsor the proposal after Gov. Jay Nixon called a special session this week to prepare the tax incentive package.

"It does provide an opportunity for us to bid on a truly transformative endeavor that involves thousands of high-quality, high-paying jobs," Schmitt said.

Nixon, a Democrat, has had several feuds with the Republican-dominated General Assembly over economic development issues in recent years.

However, Nixon said he had productive conversations with Republicans in closed-door caucus meetings Monday afternoon and feels the General Assembly will get a bill to his desk before the deadline.

"There are only two major producers of commercial aircraft in the US --Boeing and Airbus," Nixon said. "So I want America to win and I want Missouri to win. And I want to put a competitive offer on the table."

House Speaker Tim Jones, R-Eureka, agreed lawmakers have to work fast this week. Boeing wants a final offer from the Show-Me State before Dec. 10.

"Boeing has cast a wide net across the entire country and they are looking for a better environment in which to build it's project they are currently behind on," Jones said.

Lawmakers will re-convene on Tuesday for committee sessions and party leaders hope to get preliminary approval for an incentive package by Wednesday morning.