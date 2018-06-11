Lawmakers head to Ferguson for MLK church service

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - Ten members of the Congressional Black Caucus plan to join Representative William Lacy Clay at a Sunday church service in Ferguson honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

A news release from the St. Louis Democrat bills the event at Wellspring United Methodist Church as a celebration of the late civil rights leader, as well as one to "demand transformative change" after the August 2014 death of Michael Brown and other deadly police shootings nationwide.

The delegation is expected to include Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City and Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina, the caucus chairman.