Lawmakers look for solutions at Missouri veto session

JEFFERSON CITY - A highly debated health services bill and recent inflammatory comments by two lawmakers were on the agenda as the legislature held it's veto session.

House Minority Floor Leader Gail McCann Beatty brought up a Facebook post made by Rep. Warren Love, R-Osceola, which said the vandals of a confederate monument should be hung from a long rope.

Beatty said that wasn’t the first time Love said something controversial.

“We had a situation in a hearing discussing prevailing wages when he referred to African-Americans as Negroes,” she said. “Where he actually said prevailing wage is bad for the Negroes.”

Resolutions on Love’s comments and how he should be disciplined are being referred to the House Ethics Committee.

In the Senate, lawmakers voted to censure Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal, D-University City, for her Facebook post saying she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination.

The majority of the House session was devoted to House Committee Bill 3, which would affect in-home and health services for more than 8,000 older and disabled Missourians.

The bill would have restored funding that had been cut as part of Gov. Eric Greitens' budget.

The House chose not to override the governor’s decision, in a 49 to 106 vote.

Rep. Kevin Engler, R-Farmington, was among those voting no. He said he felt nothing would change if the House decided to override.

Engler said the House needed to come together and find a better solution for the bill.

“If we can get our act together, come up with ways to fund it, then we can go ahead and have a special session in the next month to address the problem,” he said. “Because it is a problem. It needs to be addressed but not in a way that is deceitful.”

Senate Leader Ron Richard and House Speaker Todd Richardson announced their chambers would work together for a solution to preserve in-home and nursing care.