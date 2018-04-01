Lawmakers Mull Changes to Governor's Budget Power

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are considering changes to the governor's authority over the state budget.

The discussion comes after budget disputes in recent years. Most recently, Gov. Jay Nixon froze $400 million in the current year's spending plan, while citing concerns lawmakers would override his veto of a tax cut.

The veto was sustained and all but $134 million for capital improvements has since been released.

Republican House member Todd Richardson plans to propose a constitutional amendment for the annual legislative session starting next week. Richardson says he wants governors to have the ability to restrict spending when it is needed to keep the budget balanced, while also protecting the Legislature's power to decide how funds are spent.

Nixon says Missouri governors' current tools for managing the budget are needed.