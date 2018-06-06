Lawmakers, others comment on the swearing in of Mike Parson

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri leaders from across the state are issuing statements showing their support for Gov. Mike Parson, who has become Missouri’s 57th governor Friday at 5:00 p.m.

"We are pleased to welcome Mike Parson to the Office of Governor," said Chris Nuelle, a spokesperson for the Missouri Republican Party. "From serving his state as Sheriff to serving his state in the House, Senate, and as Lieutenant Governor, Mike Parson has cultivated important relationships in Jefferson City and across the state of Missouri, and his history in Missouri politics will certainly be an asset."

Many are saying Parson's experience is evidence he is what Missouri needs to move forward from the tumult of former Governor Eric Greitens' last months in office. One of Greitens biggest detractors, Attorney General Josh Hawley, said of Parson, “Mike is a true public servant. He has served our country in uniform and our state in public life. A family farmer, Mike has never forgotten his roots and comes to office with a dedication to doing right by all Missourians.” “As Missouri’s new governor, I know Mike will draw on that wisdom to move Missouri forward and work with the legislature to deliver real results and reforms on behalf of Missourians,” said former Governor Matt Blunt.

Many are hoping that, under Parson's leadership, the legislature will work together to grow the economy and ensure it stays strong.