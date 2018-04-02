Lawmakers Question Passing Additional Business Incentives

JEFFERSON CITY - Some Missouri lawmakers continue to question the oversight of the state Department of Economic Development Saturday after several recent failed business incentive deals.

This past year, manufactures brought to Moberly and Kirksville failed to make payments on government bonds and loans given to them as part of incentive packages. And, in Cape Girardeua, a health care cooperative had state funds revoked after it was discovered that the company leader pleaded guilty to signing more than $90,000 in bad checks.

As a result, some Missouri lawmakers are citing the recent miscues as a reason not to pass additional business incentives during an ongoing special session. But, Gov. Jay Nixon said the state must continue to be agressive in recruiting businesses.

Currently a Missouri Senate committee is investigating the state's policies for granting economic incentives.