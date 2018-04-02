Lawmakers seek funding for levees in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Three Missouri lawmakers are urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to commit some recently approved funding for levee improvements in northwest Missouri.

The St. Joseph News-Press reported that Sens. Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt, along with U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, recently wrote to the Army's assistant secretary for civil works and its chief engineer. The letter says the state of Missouri and local sources will provide matching funds needed for levee upgrades.

The omnibus spending bill that cleared Congress last month provides money to the Corps of Engineers for new projects aimed at flood and storm damage reduction.

The letter notes that billions of dollars are at risk by continued flood threats along the Missouri River in the St. Joseph region.