Lawmakers Seek to Complete Missouri School Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are trying to resolve differences on legislation revising the state's law on student transfers from failing school districts.

House and Senate negotiators planned to meet Monday to seek a compromise between proposals approved by the two chambers.

Missouri's 1993 law requires unaccredited school districts to pay tuition and transportation for students who transfer to better schools nearby. Some students transferred this year out of the Normandy and Riverview Gardens districts in suburban St. Louis.

Differences between the House and Senate bills include the amount of tuition that unaccredited districts must pay to the receiving schools. The payments have put a strain on the Normandy district, and lawmakers voted in April to make $2 million available to the district through June 30.