Lawmakers to Look at Budget, Health Insurance

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri legislators will be spending part of their summer looking for potential savings in the state

budget and studying whether to enact a state-run health insurance exchange.

A Senate interim committee will look at whether Missouri should follow guidelines in the new federal health insurance law and set up a state-based insurance marketplace. The House passed such a bill this year, but it failed in the Senate because of opposition from some Republicans. Sen. Scott Rupp, of Wentzville, will serve as chairman.

A special interim House committee will look for savings in the state government. It will be led by House Budget Committee Chairman Ryan Silvey, a Republican from Kansas City.