Lawmakers Vote to Override Bill on Federal Holidays

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers have voted to override a veto of legislation barring public entities from putting the kibosh on celebrations of federal holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.

House members supported the override by a 114-45 vote Wednesday. Later, the Senate voted for the override 24-9.

Supporters say the bill say is aimed at protecting traditional celebrations of Christmas and Thanksgiving, which they claim are being secularized in some schools.

But Gov. Jay Nixon said the measure also could prevent officials from enforcing fireworks ordinances and create staffing shortages by potentially allowing state workers to demand time off to celebrate federal holidays.