Lawn mower likely caused Holts Summit house fire

Courtesy of Holts Summit Fire Protection District

HOLTS SUMMIT - Eleven fire trucks and more than 25 public safety officers responded to a house fire in Holts Summit on Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Holts Summit Fire Protection District, a house in the 12000 block of County Road 4021 had flames showing from two sides when firefighters arrived. The entire structure had significant smoke and heat damage even though firefighters contained the fire to half of the house. HSFPD received aid from police and firefighters in Boone, Cole and Callaway counties.

Holts Summit Fire Public Information Officer Scott Pasley said the cause of the fire was most likely a riding lawn mower the owners had parked in a carport attached to the house. The owners were inside the house when the fire started, but no one was injured, Pasley said in the release, although one pet died of smoke inhalation and another was still missing when officials left the scene.