Laws could cut Missouri State University degree restrictions

COLUMBIA (AP) — Two identical House and Senate bills have been filed to repeal a key compromise in a 2005 law granting name changes to Missouri State University and two other schools.

The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/1LuocFs) reported that the bills would lift restrictions requiring Missouri State University to seek a cooperative agreement with the University of Missouri to offer engineering and doctoral programs before requesting state approval to open a stand-alone program.

The bills would make it easier for other state universities to seek approval from the Coordinating Board for Higher Education to add graduate programs.

Backers of a 2005 name change succeeded in removing Southwest from the university's name, expanding its mission statewide. Missouri State University President Clif Smart said the bills shouldn't be viewed as an attack on the university.