Lawson Elementary - Mrs. Newman - 1st Grade

2 days 2 hours 56 minutes ago Sunday, May 27 2018 May 27, 2018 Sunday, May 27, 2018 4:19:00 PM CDT May 27, 2018 in Daily Pledge
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Sky Zone - the ultimate play experience for all ages

Drivers can expect concrete "buckling" sooner with record-breaking temps
JEFFERSON CITY - May is hotter than normal for the majority of Missouri, which means drivers can expect to see... More >>
17 minutes ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 6:58:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in Continuous News

Special prosecutor says Greitens probe continues
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The special prosecutor considering whether to refile an invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric... More >>
55 minutes ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens to deliver statement at 4:15 p.m.
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Greitens is scheduled to make a statement in Jefferson City at 4:15 p.m. KOMU 8... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:11:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Greitens steps down, says it's time to leave battlefield with "head held high"
JEFFERSON CITY – In the midst of two scandals, and facing subpoenas from a special house committee, Gov. Eric Greitens... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Family dog snatched from child found
COLUMBIA - A Columbia family welcomed its dog back home after it was stolen on Bear Bluff Drive. Jonathan... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Missouri students may soon get option of free online courses
ST. LOUIS (AP) - New legislation passed in Missouri means that as early as next year, public school students in... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 2:30:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Motion delays city's payment to the Columbia Police Officers' Association
COLUMBIA - A judge approved a motion of continuation Tuesday morning, extending the battle between the Columbia Police Officer's Association... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Sheriff: Man dies after taking meth laced with strychnine
LOUISIANA, Mo. — A 37-year-old man is dead after taking methamphetamine that authorities believe was laced with a main... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:40:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

UPDATED: Court says pro-Greitens' group must comply with subpoena
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:03:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Egg prices double from last year
COLUMBIA - Nationwide, customers are paying one to two dollars more for eggs compared to last year’s prices. This... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 3:38:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

Second Honor Flight takes veterans on the trip of a lifetime
COLUMBIA - More than 100 veterans are flying to Washington D.C. to see the memorials of their military service. ... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, May 29 2018 May 29, 2018 Tuesday, May 29, 2018 1:51:00 AM CDT May 29, 2018 in News

MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – Do you remember April 2018? It was cold. The ninth coldest on record to be exact. We had... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 8:45:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in Weather

A local organization is rebuilding lives on the construction site
COLUMBIA – A program is teaching teens the skills to build homes for low-income families in Columbia. Job Point’s... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News

Columbia Cemetery comes alive for Memorial Day
COLUMBIA - Cemeteries are rarely used as venues for fun events, but Memorial Day in Columbia creates an exception. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 4:57:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News

Inexperienced boaters take to Lake of the Ozarks for tourist season
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - There have been 20 injuries to boaters on Missouri waterways since Friday evening, according to... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 4:37:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News

Starbucks closing for racial bias training
COLUMBIA - At 2 p.m. Tuesday, coffee brewing will come to a stop in all Starbucks across the country as... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News

Mid-Missourians struggle with heat on Memorial Day
COLUMBIA - Record high temperatures on Memorial Day weekend affected some mid-Missourians' holiday plans. A power outage near I-70... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News

Veterans honored at Jefferson City cemetery, city looks to create another
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds visited the Jefferson City National Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor 150 Missouri veterans who died... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 28 2018 May 28, 2018 Monday, May 28, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT May 28, 2018 in News
