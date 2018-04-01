Lawsuit Accuses Telemarketers of "No Call" Violations

JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster filed a lawsuit claiming a local telemarketer placed more than a quarter-million calls to Missourians on the state's No Call list.

The suit, announced Thursday, names Springfield-based Branson Vacation Land, LLC, The Buzz Marketing and Communications, LLC, and their owner Kim Bascom.

According to Koster, Bascom and his companies together made at least 279,419 calls during a six-month period in 2012.

In addition, the lawsuit accused Florida-based Global Matrix Media, Inc., and Arizona-based Nationwide Marketing Services, Inc., of providing leads to Bascom's companies.

Koster alleged those companies sold the lists knowing they contained numbers that were on the Missouri No Call list. This is the first lawsuit brought by the Attorney General's office that seeks to hold lead list companies responsible for telemarketing violations.

"We believe that these telemarketing firms together account for hundreds of thousands of No Call violations," said Koster.

Koster's lawsuit asks the court to prohibit the companies from making any further calls to Missourians on the No Call list, as well as monetary penalties, which includes reimbursing to the state for costs incurred investigating and pursing the case.