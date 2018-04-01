Lawsuit Attempts to Stop Spring River Rise

WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General Jay Nixon says he will file a lawsuit this week to stop plans for a man-made spring rise on the Missouri River. Nixon says a plan by the US Army Corps of Engineers to release water from upstream reservoirs next month could flood hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland in Missouri. The corps proposed the scheme to encourage spawning by an endangered fish, the pallid sturgeon. Agency officials say they are taking precautions to minimize the risk of flooding. Earlier this week, the US Supreme Court left in place a court order that found flood control and navigation are the highest priorities for managing the river. Nixon says his lawsuit will be filed in federal district court in Minnesota.