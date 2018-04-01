Lawsuit challenges legality of St. Louis arena's makeover

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A lawsuit is seeking to halt a $64-million makeover of St. Louis' Scottrade Center, arguing that the publicly funded project is unconstitutional.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Friday's lawsuit on behalf of an alderwoman, former state lawmaker and former city counselor names the city, the St. Louis Blues and leaseholders Kiel Center Partners.

Scottrade Center is the hope to the NHL's Blues, and the city owns the arena through a public-private partnership signed in 1992.

But the lawsuit alleges that a city ordinance illegally grants substantial public money for the project.

Koran Addo, a spokesman for St. Louis' mayor, said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press that the city's governing boards approved the ordinance in question, and that "we will vigorously defend the city, its ordinances and agreements."