Lawsuit Filed After Hepatitis Scare at Springfield Red Robin

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Red Robin restaurant after customers at a Springfield restaurant were exposed to hepatitis A.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said last week that about 5,000 people who ate at the restaurant between May 8 and May 16 may have been exposed to the liver disease. Vaccinations shots were offered for free for several days.

Donald and Melinda Call, who ate at the restaurant with their children in May 9, filed a lawsuit Friday in Greene County on behalf of anyone who visited the restaurant while an employee with hepatitis was working there.

The couple is asking the court to decide what payments would be fair and appropriate.