Lawsuit filed against nonprofit connected to Eric Greitens

ST. LOUIS - An attorney is suing a nonprofit group connected to former Gov. Eric Greitens for its records.

Attorney Elad Gross filed a petition against A New Missouri to the Cole County Circuit Court on Friday evening. According to a news release, Gross requested documents from the organization in early June, but never received a response.

The lawsuit also includes three board members in A New Missouri: Michael Adams, Robin Simpson and Jeff Stuerman.

I filed a lawsuit against the #darkmoney organization A New Missouri, Inc. We will take back our state from the powerful who hide in the shadows and build a government that is responsive to Missourians.



I welcome @HawleyMO to join. #mosen #moleghttps://t.co/lPEvgW5Qgr — Elad Gross (@BigElad) June 22, 2018

A New Missouri was created to promote Greitens' political agenda as governor. Critics call the nonprofit a "dark money" organization because it's allowed to conceal the identities of its donors.

A Missouri House panel originally submitted a subpoena to obtain records from the Greitens campaign and A New Missouri, but withdrew its request from a Cole County judge in early June.