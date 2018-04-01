Lawsuit: Fungus ruined inmate's brain while nothing done

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Relatives of man who died at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility are alleging that a fungus infected his brain and slowly killed him while his pleas for help were ignored.

The lawsuit claims Marques Davis died in April after suffering for four months while his vision blurred, his speech slurred and he became so disoriented that he drank his own urine.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Davis' mother and his daughter, who live in Wichita. The lawsuit names private prison health care contractor Corizon, 14 company employees, three doctors and 11 nurses.

Corizon provides health care throughout the Kansas prison system.

Corizon spokeswoman Martha Harbin said the company sympathizes with Davis' family but cannot discuss the details of care he received in prison.