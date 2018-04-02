Lawsuit, Legislative Session Starts

Lawmakers already have promised to raise the state's funding formula to about $6,200 per student each year. In addition, local communities can direct revenue from commercial property taxes to school districts. But critics say that puts districts with less commercial property at a disadvantage.

So how do you spread the wealth? Some suggest what's called a tax pool.

"But that would mean that people in Columbia would collect local property taxes and they would send them to Sturgeon or to Southern Boone County," said Republican Rep. Ed Robb of Columbia. "And it's pretty much been agreed that that's not a very popular option."

Graham also said the funding formula lawsuit could take up most of this spring, and then the judge's decision could still be appealed.