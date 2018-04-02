Lawsuit: Maplewood's court high fees violate rights

By: The Associated Press

MAPLEWOOD (AP) — A class-action lawsuit has been filed saying the city of Maplewood violates the U.S. Constitution by requiring defendants to pay cash to recall their arrest warrants.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lawsuit was filed Tuesday by ArchCity Defenders, a nonprofit law group.

According to the lawsuit, Maplewood's municipal courts issues insurmountable warrant bond fees to people who are unable to make a scheduled court payment or appearance.

The lawsuit says defendants are afraid to appear in court because they can't afford the bond amounts and don't want to be taken to jail.

The city has not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.