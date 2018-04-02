Lawsuit: Missouri mansion was shorted steel fiber

HIGHLANDVILLE (AP) — The owner of a massive home in southwest Missouri has filed a federal lawsuit claiming that during construction the mansion was shorted more than 70,000 pounds of crucial steel fiber.

Lawyers for Steven Huff allege in recent court documents that the steel fiber meant for the 72,000-square-foot home was used in other construction projects from 2011 to 2014.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the lawsuit claims an employee of the company that mixed the concrete for the home profited from the scheme. Huff wants the home torn down and rebuilt.

An attorney for Monarch Cement Company, of Humboldt, Kansas, and its Springfield subsidiary, City Wide Construction Products, disputes the lawsuit's claims.