Lawsuit: Oshie's Dogs Tore up Apartment

CLAYTON, MO (AP) - St. Louis Blues player T.J. Oshie is facing a lawsuit, and he has his dogs to blame.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a real estate management company alleges that two of Oshie's dogs caused about $11,000 in damage in his penthouse apartment in St. Louis County. The suit was filed earlier this month.

The complaint from Ashley Development did not specify what type of dogs Oshie owns.