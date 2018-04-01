Lawsuit over Missouri jail beating settled for nearly $440K

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former inmate who alleged guards at the jail in Kansas City beat him so severely that he suffered nine broken ribs, fractured wrists and a collapsed lung has settled a lawsuit for almost $440,000.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Jackson County agreed Monday to the settlement with James Ramirez. His suit alleged that there was "a widespread pattern of using excessive force" against inmates at the Jackson County Detention Center and that guards twice attacked him in 2015. Four of those guards have been indicted on federal charges alleging that they violated Ramirez' civil rights.

An FBI investigation of the jail is ongoing. Two weeks ago, about 200 law enforcers raided the jail. The search came as two guards were arrested in a contraband smuggling operation.