Lawsuit Over Peanut Butter Recall

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Missouri family files the first lawsuit over the salmonella outbreak linked to peanut butter. Attorneys representing Brian and Susanna Cox of St. Joseph and their two children filed the lawsuit today in federal court in Kansas City. Seattle-based attorney William Marler says the lawsuit is the first in the outbreak that has sickened nearly 300 people in 39 states since August. The lawsuit says that the Coxes became sick in October after consuming Great Value Peanut Butter purchased at a Wal-Mart Superstore in St. Joseph. Federal health investigators say they strongly suspect Peter Pan peanut butter and certain batches of Wal-Mart's Great Value house brand, both manufactured by ConAgra Foods Incorporated, are involved in the outbreak. The company did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.