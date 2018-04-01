Lawsuit seeks emails from prosecutor in Michael Brown case

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A lawsuit is seeking emails from the St. Louis County prosecutor's office during the months he oversaw grand jury proceedings involving the fatal shooting of Michael Brown.

The lawsuit was filed Aug. 7 by Missouri attorney Jean Maneke on behalf of The Guardian newspaper's Jon Swaine.

The complaint names Dean Waldemer, custodian of prosecutor Robert McCulloch's records.

The suit alleges Waldemer rejected Swain's open-records request in December for emails or letters sent or received by McCulloch from Aug. 10 of last year through November. That's a timeframe spanning the day after Brown was shot and killed by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson to when a St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict Wilson.

A McCulloch spokesman on Friday declined to discuss the lawsuit.