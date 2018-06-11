Lawsuit seeks records related to Michael Brown shooting

CLAYTON (AP) - An attorneys' group is suing to try to get police records about the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson.

The lawsuit filed Monday by the National Bar Association contends the Ferguson Police Department is in violation of the state open-records law for not releasing reports, videos and photos about the Aug. 9 shooting. It also seeks records related to Darren Wilson, the officer who shot Brown.

Ferguson Police Chief Tom Jackson has said everything pertaining to the investigation of Brown's shooting is being handled by the St. Louis County Police Department.

But Jackson did release the officer's name last week, as well as police reports and surveillance video from a convenience store robbery in which Brown was a suspect.