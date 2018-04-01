Lawsuit Settled For SNAP Man

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County man who says he was sexually abused by a Vianney High School principal in the mid-1980s settles a lawsuit with the Catholic religious order that operates the school. The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests announced the settlement Friday. Bryan Bacon will receive $160,000 from the Marianists Province of the United States, based in St. Louis. The lawsuit is among several alleging wrongdoing by William Mueller, a 71-year-old ex-cleric who worked at several Catholic schools, including Vianney and two others in the St. Louis area. SNAP says Mueller has been accused in lawsuits of abusing dozens of boys in Texas, Colorado and Missouri. Mueller now lives in San Antonio. He has no phone listing.