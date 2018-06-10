Lawyer again pleads guilty to bank robbery

WARRENTON (AP) - A 64-year-old attorney has pleaded guilty to robbing a St. Louis area bank and shooting a state trooper, one day after admitting to federal charges involving three bank heists.

Warren Gladders of Wentzville pleaded guilty Tuesday to five felony charges in Warren County Circuit Court connected to the September 2013 armed robbery at the First Bank of Marthasville. He was charged with stealing $43,000 from the bank and then firing four shots at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper. The trooper was shot once in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest and was unharmed.

Gladders pleaded guilty on Monday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to stealing $7,000 from a Creve Coeur bank in July 2013 and $5,000 from a Weldon Spring bank one month later.