Lawyer claims Michael Brown 'executed' by Missouri police

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - The attorney for the parents of Michael Brown said Monday Brown was "executed in broad daylight."

Benjamin Crump joined the parents of the 18-year-old during a news conference Monday. Crump said he and the family reject police accounts that Brown struggled with an officer before being shot Saturday in Ferguson.

The attorney says several witnesses reported seeing Brown hold up his hands before the officer repeatedly shot him.

Brown's parents joined Crump in pressing for calm in their son's honor, noting the looting and unrest that broke out Sunday night following a candlelight vigil.

Crump also represented the parents of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, who was fatally shot by a Florida neighborhood watch organizer who was later acquitted of murder charges.