Lawyer Pleads Not Guilty in Dad, Woman's Deaths

CAMDENTON - A Kansas City attorney accused of killing her father and his girlfriend has pleaded not guilty in their deaths.



Susan "Liz" Van Note is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the October 2010 deaths of 67-year-old William Van Note and 59-year-old Sharon Dickson. She entered her pleas Friday during an arraignment in Camden County Circuit Court.



The couple was shot at their vacation home at the Lake of the Ozarks. Dickson died at the scene and William Van Note was hospitalized. Prosecutors allege Susan Van Note forged durable power of attorney documents, leading doctors to remove her father from life support.



Prosecutors did not file charges in Dickson's death until last September. The case was transferred to Camden County last month.



No trial date has been set.