Lawyer: Police shooting suspect didn't fire gun in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The attorney for a man accused of shooting and wounding two police officers during a demonstration in Ferguson says his client had nothing to do with the incident and police should be searching for the real shooter.

Jeffrey L. Williams is accused of shooting the officers March 12, during an early-morning rally sparked by the resignation of Ferguson's police chief. Prosecutors say Williams admitted firing a gun but said he was aiming at someone else.

But his attorney, Jerryl Christmas, said Tuesday that Williams told him he didn't shoot a weapon that night.

Both officers are expected to recover.

Williams faces several charges that could carry a life sentence if he's convicted. Williams is jailed on $300,000 bond; Christmas said he'll ask a judge next week to reduce it.