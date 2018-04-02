Lawyer Wants to Investigate

The alleged female inmate rape victim was reportedly chained to a bench and kept overnight in the Cole County Jail interview room. A security camera shows Darryle Key, a male inmate entering the room and having a sexual encounter with the female inmate. Cole County Sheriff Greg White is currently conducting his own investigation, but the victim's attorney prefers a third party.

"The fact that the Sheriff's doing his own investigation is very concerning to me. He has invested interest in not finding that anything wrong went on in the jail. As a result it should have been taken care of by an outside agency," Trapp said.

The Sheriff said the female inmate was not in her jail cell because she had given incriminating information about some of her cell mates. White also said that in her statement the female inmate said she consented to having sex. He said there are also several cues on the survellience tape that point to consent.

"The actions of the female, checking to make sure the coast was clear, to flipping back the covers, pulling the covers back, facial expressions and then her statement to us," White said.

Darryle Key would not give a statement. The female inmate is currently not being kept in the Cole County Jail. Trapp said she is in a safe location.