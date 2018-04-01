Lawyers Criticize Missouri Execution Procedure

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The lawyers said the state's plan falls short of humane executions and fails to protect condemned inmates from errors. Last month U.S. District Judge Fernando Gaitan stopped executions after ruling Missouri's lethal injection created a risk of unconstitutional pain and suffering. Gaitan wants an anesthesiologist to mix the drugs, administer them or observe those who do and monitor an inmate's consciousness. But Missouri has been unable to find an anesthesiologist who will participate in an execution, despite asking 300 of them. State officials say they'll appeal Gaitan's order.