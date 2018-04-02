Lead contamination found in water at St. Louis schools

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Special Administrative Board has unanimously approved up to $1 million to eliminate lead contamination after high levels of lead in drinking water were found in 16 St. Louis schools.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported water test results from an environmental engineering company were presented to the public at the board's meeting Thursday.

St. Louis Public Schools staff has already begun replacing sinks, drinking fountains and pipes.

The report said the 16 schools had water samples with lead levels at 30 parts per billion with the highest readings between 200 and 300 parts per billion. The Environmental Protection Agency requires action to be taken if lead levels in drinking water reach 15 parts per billion.

Water testing was prompted after the lead water crisis in Flint, Michigan.