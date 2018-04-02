Leader of solar eclipse task force: "We need to be ready"

COLUMBIA - Dr. Angela Speck says if there's any one thing to know about the coming total solar eclipse is that it's coming, "whether we want it to or not."

"It's going to happen, and so we need to ready, in any way that means," said Speck, who is a professor at MU and the co-chair of the American Astronomical Society's Solar Eclipse Task Force.

The Columbia Convention and Visitor's Bureau estimates around 100,000 people will converge on the area for the Aug. 21 event.

Speck said it will be like homecoming meets Roots and Blues and BBQ meets True/False, "all at the same time but all over town."

She said residents should think ahead about logistics they typically take for granted, like eating, and suggests residents stock up on food.

"There's going to be way more people here than graduation weekend and it's going to be impossible to get to restaurants."

Speck's task force has been working with transportation departments and other city agencies all along the eclipse's path.

"When you talk about dealing with the sort of traffic and people coming in, that cuts across all sorts of different agencies," she said.

Speck said a key goal of the task force is to make sure everyone is prepared.

