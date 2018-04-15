Leaders Ask Doe Run to Reduce Emissions

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Religious leaders today are imploring The Doe Run Company to reduce emissions from a metallurgical plant in central Peru. Studies have detected elevated levels of heavy metals in residents of La Oroya, where the smelter is located. An interfaith, US-Peruvian delegation is asking St. Louis-based Doe Run and its Peru affiliate to use part of their profits to reduce emissions and improve the health of residents. Doe Run Company says Doe Run Peru is no longer its subsidiary. They are sister companies of the same parent, Renco Group. Doe Run Peru says it will have spent $240 million in environmental upgrades by 2009. It says the changes are complex from an engineering standpoint and take time.