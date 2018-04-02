Leaders Tout Education as Good Investment

Educators want to convince Missouri lawmakers and business leaders to support taxes for public schools. They told them more jobs are the short-term benefits, while long-term benefits include preparing today's students as tomorrow's leaders.

"There are some tradeoffs that the state has to look at to decide does it want low taxes and lower schools or high taxes and higher schools, or is there some way to make the school systems better with smaller increments of financing?" explained Richard Sims, an education consultant.

People at Friday's meeting said they hope it marked the start of a more beneficial relationship between the Missouri economy and the state's public schools.