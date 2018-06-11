Leaked police meth video initially meant to keep officers safe

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Tuesday that a 2002 step-by-step video describing how to make meth, which leaked late last week, was created with the intention of keeping officers safe.

The video details the process of making the illegal substance from start to finish and includes ingredients for creating the substance as well. It was taken offline on Friday. Captain John Hotz said the video was meant to keep officers from creating a dangerous situation when walking into a meth lab.

"Were sending guys in to safely dismantle these meth labs, so we needed to ensure they could do that without any explosions or stuff like that happening," Hotz said.

As for how the video leaked, Lieutenant Ethan Ehren said that is under investigation. Therefore, he wasn't able to share specific details on leads at this time.

Before it was taken down, many people on YouTube commented, asking why a video was made in the first place.

Over the last decade, Missouri has consistently had the most meth labs uncovered in the entire country. From 2013, the latest data available, the state had 1,495 meth labs uncovered, ranking third nationally.