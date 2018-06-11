Learning About Election Issues

"My name is Brandon White, I'm a ninth grader, freshman."

"They're conducting internet research."

"We are researching political views for the November ballot."

"That will be interesting to see what you say."

"Each team is creating a 'yes' or a 'no,' or a Democrat versus Republican on a position poster."

"They've been assigned the state auditor the state representative, the us representative proposition b, or amendment two."

"We're researching different viewpoints on amendment two."

"There's only so many adult stemcells and if you wanted this on a larger scale, wouldn't you have to find another resource."

"The people that are against it, they aren't against all the stem cell research, only embryonic."

"Which one are you guys doing? Prop B? Minimum wage. With people nearing working age that will probably be interesting to see what you say."

"I can't stand them, those commercials 'I approve this message.' I can't stand them."

"What I told them researching is key."

"She's looking up Montee, and you're looking up Thomas right?"

"I've gone more in depth to find the finer details."

"I'm on the no side for amendment two."

"I'm for it."

"I'm hoping they will go home and ask their parents, 'Hey, we're researching amendment two, how do you feel about this?'"

"People don't think their vote matters, they're probably thinking well, what's one vote going to do."

"I think showing them, 'Hey, I can inform people and it's so powerful to know.'"

"Hey, if everyone thinks that, that's why voter turnout becomes so terrible."

"I live in Missouri, so I probably should care about it!"