Learning at Storm School

Ameren UE held presentations on what procedures they take to restore power to local families after storms strike. Ameren UE brought out equipment trucks and gear for the public to experience in a hands-on way. Ameren workers use special tools to restore power after storms, and used this presentation to educate local officials.

"What our priorities are as far as restoring service and how they can get information on where we're working and what kind of progress we're making," Mike Cleary, from Ameren UE, said.

The presentation focused on two types of storms, summer and winter. Summer storms occur more quickly and are harder to forecast, while winter storms are slow and widespread.

Common causes of storm outages occur when substations, lines or transformers go out.

Ameren UE linemen wear safety harnesses when operating bucket trucks to restore power during storm situations.

The Ameren web site has new features that provide information about where power outages are occurring, outage trend graphs to monitor restoration progress after outages, and alerts.

"If there is an outage at your home, the alert will pop up and it'll give you a brief message of what's happened, and when you can expect your power to be restored," Lonna Trammell, from Ameren UE, said.

Ameren said larger populations affected by storm outages take priority over smaller populations.

Ameren UE recommends customers log in to "my electric outage" for updates during storm weather.