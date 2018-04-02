Leaving No Child Behind

1 decade 11 months 4 days ago Saturday, April 28 2007 Apr 28, 2007 Saturday, April 28, 2007 3:31:40 PM CDT April 28, 2007 in News

KOMU's Matt Flener documented much of the school's work to rise above low test scores. Now we see how students in one third grade classroom have rallied around a young man named Ezekiel Young.

His story shows how educators at West believe that having a model school, make it for leaving no child behind. But first, he has to get to school.

It's 8:30 a.m. and Jessica Young's day is not starting well.

"Run out of gas in front of my own house," said Young.

This isn't the first time this year her kids won't get to school on time, and for Young that's very frustrating.

Her son, Ezekiel, is in third grade. And despite what you may think when you see him acting out gun shots, Ezekiel does not want to become a military man.

"A marine biologist, a newsman," said Ezekeil after being asked what he wants to be when he grows up. "If I get fired from a newsman. I want to be a marine biologist."

Ezekiel's final destination every morning is West Boulevard Elementary School. On Friday he was getting ready to take the MAP test right after he finished pledging allegiance to the flag.

Four months ago, Zeke said the very same pledge in Vicky Stohldrier's classroom. Their first assignment of the day called for reading about our nation's government, out loud.

As he spoke of the bodies that made a famous national law, Ezekiel started falling behind.

"It's been a hard road for him," said Vicky Stohldrier.

Zeke's teacher noticed he needed special attention when he entered her classroom at the beginning of the year. He sat away from the class, distracted.

"I think with zeke, I wish I could change more," said Stohldrier.

So vicky Stohldrier wanted to get Zeke into a special education program that included intervention with his family.

"He's got a lot of emotional problems he's had to work through," Young.

Zeke's mom, scraps metal for money during the day. She made it to the tenth grade.

"I don't want him to do the same thing I did," said Young. "I don't want him to drop out and not do anything."

Ezekiel's classmates don't want him to either.

"I go step by step sometimes with him," said Kelsey Morris, third grader.

"I hope that he gets in college, and gets a degree!" said Keyia Robinson, third grader.

Each of the kids at West boulevard, not just Zeke, has hopes and dreams.  But those dreams come with obstacles.

"A lot of these kids come to schoool after not getting a good night's sleep, or sitting around the table doing homework with their family," said Denise Parker, a literary coach.

81% of kids at West Elementary qualified for free and reduced meals in 2006, because of their parents income level.  Most eat breakfast at their school desks.  And for years, the school couldn't shake a certain stigma.

"It's a view that there is chaos or something, and that's so not true," said Stohldrier.

The school now has higher paid teachers, more collaboration time and more resources to help students like Zeke succeed.

Before, teachers admit students like Zeke may have gone unnoticed.

"Having been here so long, I saw the decline," said Stohldrier. "I saw that our focus wasn't learning."

"West Boulevard has changed," said Alyssa Hawkins.

"You can say all that you want to say, but I think West boulevard is a good school," said Carlos Jones, student.

Good in attitude, appearance, atmosphere. But during its tenure as a model school, test scores have showed mixed results.

From 2004-2005, test scores in Communication Arts jumped 8%, but fell by two points in 2006 which dropped its status for annual yearly progress.

School officials are quick to put a special asterisk beside those numbers.

"From the beginning of our model school project from that September, to this December. Just this past December. We looked at what percent of our students had been with us. The whole two and half years, about 30 percent," said Vickie Robb, principal.

"The scores cannot reflect what we've done because of that turnover rate," said Stohldrier.

So school officials try to make the classroom as welcoming as possible.Knowing any student at any time could leave because of issues at home.

It's April 5th, just three days before the MAP test, and Vickie Robb's pulled Ezekiel aside.

"That was my huge goal with him when we started, that if nothing else, he was going to leave feeling better about himself, and I think he does, and yet he's learned at the same time," said Stohldrier.

"There's one thing I like the most. No, two things I like the most. Actually I like them all the most math reading and writing," Ezekiel.

Now back to April 17th. Tardy note in hand, Zeke will show how well he knows his favorite subjects on the MAP test.  In a special education classroom. While his regular class is upstairs trying to show their annual yearly progress.

Zeke's admits his progress might not show up on the state test.

"Maybe perhaps on the map, he's not going to show exactly where he's supposed to be. I could prove to them with my own assesments, my own district testing, my own record keeping, that he's not being left behind," said Stohldrier.

No child, not even Zeke at West Boulevard is left behind in the eyes of staff members. Yet in an all too familiar story for the school, Zeke won't be under the watchful eye West Boulevard staff next year. His family's moving to Fulton to be closer to his mom's work.

"I hope that those districts, wherever he moves, could continue to provide support for the family," said Stohldrier.

If Zeke's story is one of success for this model school.

"We pretty much had to start from scratch. Because he's more confident, he knows he can learn," said Stohldrier.

West Boulevard, will look forward to more students like him

"I would hope a number doesn't define you. I would hope a relationship defines you," said Robb.

"He's receiving everything that he needs," said Stohldrier.

Dr. Phyllis chase said Friday morning that West Boulevard will continue as the model school next year.

More News

Grid
List

MO Attorney General's office launches investigation of Facebook
MO Attorney General's office launches investigation of Facebook
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said Monday his office issued an investigative subpoena against Facebook related to... More >>
18 minutes ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 Monday, April 02, 2018 12:00:00 PM CDT April 02, 2018 in News

5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives believe that a 5-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot his 7-year-old brother after finding... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 Monday, April 02, 2018 9:36:07 AM CDT April 02, 2018 in News

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 29°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1pm 30°
2pm 31°
3pm 35°
4pm 36°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

12:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Noon
12:30p
Inside Edition
1:00p
Days of Our Lives
12:00p
Jerry Springer
1:00p
Maury
2:00p
Maury

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld